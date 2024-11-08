Brazil Invites Arab Countries To G20 Summit

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil has invited eight countries to the G20 Summit set to take place on November 18 and 19 in Rio de Janeiro, including the Arab countries Egypt and United Arab Emirates. The guest list also includes Spain, Portugal, Norway, Singapore, Nigeria, and Angola.

As of December 1, 2023, and effective until November 30 of this year, Brazil is presiding over the G20. The Brazilian of Foreign Affairs said G20 presidencies traditionally invite“non-member countries” and international organizations to attend its meetings. Additionally, other countries may be called upon to join the G20 Leaders' Summit as well as other specific G20 instances where their particular input may be required.



Brazil's president Lula travelled to the United Arab Emirates in 2023, and to Egypt earlier this year, on which occasions he convened with presidents Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan of the UAE and Abdel Fatah El-Sisi of Egypt.

As of January 1st this year, Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Iran have joined the BRICS, the group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Saudi Arabia has also been invited to join the BRICS.

The G20 was created in 2009 as a result of the 2008 world economic crisis. It comprises the world's biggest economies, including Saudi Arabia, Brazil, the European Union as a bloc, and the African Union, comprising 55 countries and joining the G20 for the first time ever this year. Thus, other Arab African countries will be represented in the G20 besides Egypt: Mauritania, Comoros, Djibouti, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco. The Arab League, consisting of the 22 Arab countries, will also be in Rio for the summit.



Ricardo Stuckert/Brazil Presidency

