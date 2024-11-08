UAE Beef Imports From Brazil Up 126%

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – United Arab Emirates (UAE) imports of beef from Brazil were up 126% in volume year-to-date through October from a year ago. The UAE ranked third on the importers list, the Brazilian Meat Packers Association (Abrafrigo ) reported.

The UAE took in 4.7% of total beef exports from Brazil in terms of quantity through October, at 125,600 tons purchased. Exports fetched USD 569.2 million, up 133% year-over-year.

Overall, 2.6 million tons of beef were shipped from Brazil through October, grossing USD 10.774 billion, up 23% year-over-year. In October alone, 319,300 tons were shipped, up 34%, and revenues were up 4% to USD 1.38 billion.

©Karim Sahib/AFP

