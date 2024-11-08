PTV Logistics Wins Eco Performance Award For The Groundbreaking EV Truck Route Planner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KARLSRUHE, Germany, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTV Logistics, a global leader in innovative and logistics solutions, was awarded the prestigious Eco Performance Award for its EV Truck Route Planner at the Zero Emission Summit hosted by ETM Verlag. Held on November 5, this event brings together leaders in sustainable to recognize advancements driving a low-carbon future for logistics and transportation.

The EV Truck Route Planner, celebrated as a strategic planning tool for fleet electrification, addresses the unique requirements of route planning for electric trucks and vans. It operates with specific vehicle models (>400) and realistic routes, considering varying loads, weather conditions, and route profiles. Charging scenarios can also be simulated within the tool to assess route feasibility. For logistics operators aiming to reduce emissions while maintaining productivity, the EV Truck Route Planner is an essential resource. This award underscores PTV Logistics' commitment to sustainability and the application of logistics technology that supports both economic and environmental goals.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Eco Performance Award,” said Michael Hubschneider, Senior Product Manager at PTV Logistics.“Our EV Truck Route Planner helps establish fleet electrification on a data-driven foundation, advancing the sustainable, efficient, and technology-focused future of logistics. This award reinforces our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions across the industry and supporting logistics professionals in making the transition to electric transport solutions smoother.”

The Eco Performance Award, presented at the Zero Emission Summit, honors companies that demonstrate environmental responsibility, economic efficiency, and social impact. The EV Truck Route Planner by PTV Logistics sets new standards in sustainable route optimization by using an extensive database of EV models to simulate scenarios for feasibility and cost. As the only tool of its kind currently available, it can be used across manufacturers without prior training and can calculate routes for entire fleet operations with a single click, distinguishing itself with its accuracy and user-friendliness.

Beyond the EV Truck Route Planner, PTV offers many solutions to support electromobility: developers can calculate routes with the same vehicle models, a new version of the leading route planner Map&Guide also supports all electric vehicle models, and in the highest category of route optimization, OptiFlow sets new standards for mixed fleets with electric vehicles.

With the demand for sustainable solutions continuing to grow, PTV Logistics remains committed to supporting clients in their transition to CO2-neutral operations, achieving significant cost savings and emissions reductions along the way.

For more information about PTV Logistics and the Eco Performance Award-winning EV Truck Route Planner, please visit PTV Logistics website:

