KAMCO Reaps USD 11 Million In Year's 1St 9 Months
Date
11/8/2024 5:18:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- KAMCO investment company declared on Thursday posting net profits amounting to KD 3.46 million (USD 11.2 million) in the first nine months of 2024 -- with a 348.7 percent rise compared to the corresponding duration of the previous year.
Earnings per share was recorded at 10.14 fils in the same duration, growing by 348.5 percent in contrast to the past year's same period.
KAMCO was established in 1998 and was listed in Boursa Kuwait (the stock exchange) in 2003.
It is specialized in managing assets, banking investments and financial brokerage. (end)
akh
MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108865148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.