GUBOR SCHOKOLADEN: Subscription period for Gubor Bond 2024/2029 starts today

Subscription now possible via the Frankfurt (DirectPlace) and the issuer's website Interest rate in a range of 7.5% - 8.5% p.a. Dettingen unter Teck, 8 November 2024 – The subscription period for the corporate bond of Gubor Group, one of the leading family-owned chocolate manufacturers and the largest private label seasonal chocolate manufacturer in Europe, starts today at 9 a.m. (CET). Subscriptions are possible via the issuer's website at or via the DirectPlace subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse AG. The Gubor-Bond 2024/2029 (ISIN: DE000A383SJ3, WKN: A383SJ) has a target volume of EUR 60 million and a fixed nominal interest rate in the range of 7.5% - 8.5% p.a., which is paid out semi-annually in arrears. The five-year bond, which has a minimum investment amount (denomination) of EUR 1,000, can be subscribed for until 27 November 2024, 12:00 noon, via banks and online brokers on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DirectPlace) and until 25 November 2024, 12:00 noon, via the issuer's website, unless the respective offer period is extended or shortened. The offering is open to institutional investors and asset managers as well as to retail investors. The final interest rate of the bond will be determined by a bookbuilding process after the end of the offering, presumably on 27 November 2024. The bond issuer, Gubor Schokoladen GmbH, is the holding company of the Gubor Group, one of the leading family-owned chocolate manufacturers with annual revenues of over EUR 300 million. The Gubor Group offers high-quality confectionery products in the branded and private label segment in Europe with its own production facilities. It manufactures products under its five own brands Riegelein, Sun Rice, Gubor, Friedel and Eichetti in five modern production facilities in Germany and one plant in Poland. The confectionery range consists of seasonal chocolate products, especially for Christmas and Easter, as well as year-round chocolate bars, dragées, premium products, ice-cream confectionery specialities, sugar confectionery and fizzy drinks. Following the Group's targeted acquisitions and investments in state-of-the-art production facilities in recent years, the company is now strategically opening up to the capital market for the first time in its history. The bond is expected to be included in trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment from 2 December 2024. The legally binding securities prospectus and further information on the company and the offer can be found at: in the“Bond 2024/2029” section.

Key data on the Gubor bond 2024/2029 Issuer: Gubor Schokoladen GmbH ISIN / WKN: DE000A383SJ3 / A383SJ Type of security: Bearer bond Target volume: EUR 60 million Minimum issue volume: EUR 50 million Denomination/minimum investment: EUR 1,000.00 Issue price/repayment: 100% / 100% Term: 5 years Interest margin (coupon): 7.5% - 8.5% p.a. Interest payment: Fixed interest, payable semi-annually in arrears Issue currency: Euro Subscription option: Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) via the house or direct bank, homepage of the issuer Subscription period: 8 November (9.00 a.m.) to 25 November 2024 (12.00 noon) via the Issuer's website,

8 November (9.00 a.m.) to 27 November 2024 (12.00 noon) via DirectPlace, early closure possible Offer structure: Public offer in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria exclusively through the company, incl. subscription functionality DirectPlace and subscription homepage,

Private placement by joint bookrunners to national and international qualified investors and other investors in accordance with exemptions for private placements Stock exchange segment: Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG, Quotation Board segment Joint Bookrunners: ICF Bank AG, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Paying agent: Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG Legally binding securities prospectus for download at: in the“Bond 2024/2029” section.

The Gubor Group Gubor Schokoladen GmbH, based in Dettingen/Teck, forms the Gubor Group as the parent company together with its subsidiaries Rübezahl Schokoladen GmbH, its indirect holding Eichetti GmbH, Hans Riegelein & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Wergona Schokoladen GmbH, Weseke Dragees GmbH and Pomorskie Pralinki Sp. z o.o.. As an internationally active confectionery manufacturer, it focuses on the production of seasonal and year-round chocolate products and confectionery. Around 1,700 employees produce around 47,400 tonnes of chocolate products and confectionery on 40 production lines, generating revenues of around EUR 312 million in the 2023/2024 financial year. Further information can be found at

Press contact Financial and business press Other press Dariusch Manssuri Dieter Schäfer, Head of Communication / PR IR AG Gubor Schokoladen GmbH Mittelstraße 12-14, House A Dieselstraße 9 D-50672 Cologne D-73265 Dettingen unter Teck T: +49 (0) 221 / 91 40 97 35 T: +49 (0) 7021 / 8088-148 ... ... Mandatory information according to § 37a HGB:

Gubor Schokoladen GmbH | Dieselstraße 9 | 73265 Dettingen/Teck | Management: Claus Cersovsky, Udo Zimmer, Rüdiger Bonner, Peter Riegelein | Stuttgart Local Court HRB 726164



High-resolution image material for download at: style="text-align:justify">This press release contains ADVERTISING . This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Gubor Schokoladen GmbH in the Federal Republic of Germany or the Republic of Austria or in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or in any other jurisdiction, in particular if such offer or solicitation is unlawful or unauthorised, and does not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in partial debentures of the 2024/2029 bond of Gubor Schokoladen GmbH are requested to inform themselves about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the partial debentures of the Bond 2024/2029 of Gubor Schokoladen GmbH may only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Market Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – CSSF) on 6 November 2024, which is published at , and at

. Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in particular not in the United States, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of certain countries, in particular the United States. Bonds of Gubor Schokoladen GmbH will not be publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

