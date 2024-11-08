Trainfest, America's Largest Operating Model Train Show Pulls Into Milwaukee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trainfest, pulls into Milwaukee on November 23 & 24 at the Baird Center

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Train enthusiasts and families alike are in for a treat at this year's Trainfest , America's largest operating model train show . With over 50 huge operating model train layouts in various sizes and scales, attendees will be able to see incredible scenery and detail on all of the displays. But that's not all – there are even two incredible LEGO layouts that are sure to impress.The show, which will take place on November 23-24 at the Baird Center, will feature all of the major model train manufacturers showcasing everything new in the world of model railroading. Trainfest fills 170,000 square feet with model trains . From classic steam engines to modern high-speed trains, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. And with over 50 retailers from across the country, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase everything imaginable for their own model train collections. Shop for everything imaginable related to trains, like new and collectable trains, scenery material, track, train apparel, toys and so much more. The show is for everyone from the seasoned modeler to those with a casual interest to families looking for a fun day filled with the magic of model railroading.Trainfest is not just a show for train enthusiasts, but also a family-friendly event. Children will have the chance to participate in hands-on activities in the play area. There are also train videos to watch and best of all, a FREE Thomas the Tank Engine riding train for kids!Don't miss out on this incredible event that brings together the best of the model train world. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door. For more information, visit the Trainfest website at . Get ready to be amazed by the over 50 huge operating model train layouts, including two incredible LEGO displays, at this year's Trainfest.

