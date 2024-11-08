Four Injured In Kyiv Region Due To Russian Airstrike
11/8/2024 2:10:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, four people were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike.
This information was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, Chief of the Regional State Administration, on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Kravchenko noted that the injuries occurred due to the falling debris from intercepted enemy targets during a missile attack on Kyiv region. The victims were drivers in their vehicles near the impact site. The men sustained injuries of varying severity.
One of the victims is in critical condition, while two others are in moderate condition, and another suffered minor injuries.
All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance and are being hospitalized at a local hospital, Kravchenko emphasized.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 8, air defense systems were actively engaged during a Russian missile and drone attack on the capital and Kyiv region.
