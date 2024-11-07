Zelensky, Macron Discuss Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with French President Emmanuel on the sidelines of the European Community summit in Budapest, Hungary.

The two leaders discussed further military aid to Ukraine, Zelensky reported on X , according to Ukrinform.

"In Budapest, I met with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed military assistance, including the training of the Ukrainian Anne of Kyiv Brigade, as well as our long-range capabilities,” Zelensky wrote.

He expressed gratitude for France's participation in“most of the coalitions within the Ramstein format” and thanked Macron for supporting the Victory Plan, noting that Europe's unity in supporting Ukraine is“essential”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky on Thursday arrived in Budapest for the summit of the European Political Community.

Photo: President's Office