Aga Ruhullah & Waheed Para Battle It Out On X

The resolution, presented by the NC Deputy Chief in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, aimed to address the loss of J&K's special status.

The tension began when Ruhullah defended the resolution, clarifying,“Although there is no mention of Article 370 in the bill, it addresses special status and the constitutional guarantees offered by the Indian Constitution.” Ruhullah acknowledged a single minor issue in the resolution, saying,“I have only one objection with a single word in the resolution, and it's impossible to satisfy everyone.” He added that accusations of betrayal were baseless and accused Waheed of“creating a fake sense of betrayal and confusion.”

Ruhullah defended his party's commitment to the cause, stating that the National Conference had delivered on its promises.“We stand by our words. Bringing this resolution has been in our manifesto, and we have fulfilled that promise,” he asserted, refuting allegations that the party was backtracking on its pledges. He clarified the assembly's procedural calendar to counter claims that NC had delayed the resolution, explaining,“Some opposition members claimed betrayal even before the session started, basing their accusations merely on the assembly calendar, not the business schedule. The first day is for the speaker's election, the second day is for obituaries, and routine business begins on the third day. The first thing we introduced was the resolution on Jammu and Kashmir's lost special status.”

However, Waheed ur Rehman Para challenged the National Conference's approach, urging a stronger, more coordinated response with the INDIA alliance in Parliament.“What we expect from Ruhullah and the National Conference is to take members of the INDIA alliance on board and bring something concrete against the illegal abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament,” Waheed said. He questioned why the National Conference refrained from directly condemning the Indian government's August 5 decision to revoke Article 370, asking,“What stops the National Conference from condemning what happened on August 5 in both the assembly and the cabinet?”

Ruhullah, in response, pointed out his own attempts to address the issue in Parliament.“I raised my voice during the budget session in the Indian Parliament. I even ceded my time to MP Mian Altaf and begged the Marshal to give me time to speak. I used my allotted time to describe the injustice that Kashmir has endured,” Ruhullah said, reaffirming his personal dedication to the cause. He accused Waheed of“passing judgment of betrayal without even asking me” and suggested that Waheed's remarks were an attempt to score political points.

Addressing Waheed's query on the condemnation of August 5, Ruhullah maintained,“The National Conference has a mandate for five years, and we are committed to fulfilling it responsibly.” He expressed pride in his faith and ethics, stating,“I am not here to betray. I am proud of bringing my religion and faith into my politics.”

Para, undeterred, continued his criticism, questioning Ruhullah. He remarked,“The National Conference is protesting in 'Khah'” (a Kashmiri term implying ineffectual resistance), casting doubt on the party's commitment to the cause and calling for a more outspoken stance.

