Saul Centers, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, (NYSE: BFS ), an equity trust ("REIT"), announced operating results for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 ("2024 Quarter").

Total revenue for the 2024 Quarter increased to $67.3 million from $63.8

million for the quarter ended September

30, 2023 ("2023 Quarter").

Net income increased to $19.6 million for the 2024 Quarter from $16.7 million for the 2023 Quarter primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $2.2 million, (b) higher lease termination fees of $0.6 million, (c)

higher expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.2 million and (d) higher percentage rent of $0.1

million, partially offset by (e) higher general and administrative costs of $0.5 million. Net income available to common stockholders increased to $11.7 million, or $0.48

per basic and diluted share, for the 2024 Quarter from $10.0 million, or $0.42

per basic and diluted share, for the 2023 Quarter.

Same property revenue increased $3.5 million, or 5.5%, and same property operating income increased $3.2 million, or 6.8%, for the 2024 Quarter compared to the 2023 Quarter.

The $3.5 million increase in same property revenue for the 2024 Quarter compared to the 2023 Quarter was primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $2.2 million, (b)

higher expense recoveries of $0.6 million and (c) higher lease termination fees of $0.6 million. Shopping Center same property operating income for the 2024 Quarter totaled $36.4 million, an increase of $2.3 million compared to the 2023 Quarter.

Shopping Center same property operating income increased primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $1.1

million, (b) higher lease termination fees of $0.5

million and (c) higher expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.4 million. Mixed-Use same property operating income totaled $13.2 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to the 2023 Quarter. Mixed-Use same property operating income increased primarily due to

(a) higher base rent of $1.1 million partially offset by (b) lower parking income, net of expenses, of $0.3

million. No

properties were excluded from same property results.

Reconciliations of (a) total revenue to same property revenue and (b)

net income to same property operating income are attached to this press release.



Same property revenue and same property operating income are non-GAAP financial measures of performance and improve the comparability of these measures by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, (b) depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs, (c)

general and administrative expenses, (d) change in fair value of derivatives and (e) loss on early extinguishment of debt minus (f)

gains on property dispositions and (g) the operating income of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods.

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) increased to $28.9 million, or $0.84 and $0.83

per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the 2024 Quarter compared to $26.0

million, or $0.78 and $0.76

per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the 2023 Quarter.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure that the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release. The increase in FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was primarily the result of (a) higher base rent of $2.2 million, (b) higher lease termination fees of $0.6

million, (c)

higher expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.2 million and (d) higher percentage rent of $0.1

million, partially offset by (e) higher general and administrative costs of $0.5 million.

As of September 30, 2024, 95.7% of the commercial portfolio was leased compared to 94.2% as of September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the residential portfolio was 98.8% leased compared to 97.5% as of September 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September

30, 2024 ("2024 Period"), total revenue increased to $200.9 million from $190.5

million for the nine months ended September

30, 2023 ("2023 Period"). Net income increased to $57.3 million for the 2024 Period from $51.6 million for the 2023 Period.

The increase in net income was primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $5.0 million and (b) higher termination fees of $2.3 million, partially offset by (c) higher general and administrative costs of $1.4 million and (d) lower parking revenue, net of expenses, of $0.4 million. Net income available to common stockholders increased to $34.2

million, or $1.42 per basic and diluted share, for the 2024 Period compared to $31.1 million, or $1.29

per basic and diluted share, for the 2023 Period.

Same property revenue increased $10.4 million, or 5.5%, and same property operating income increased $7.3 million, or 5.2%, for the 2024 Period compared to the 2023 Period. Shopping Center same property operating income increased by $5.6

million to $109.1 million primarily due to (a) higher lease termination fees of $2.8 million and (b) higher base rent of $2.6

million. Mixed-Use same property operating income increased by $1.7 million to $38.6 million primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $2.4 million, partially offset by (b) lower lease termination fees of $0.5 million. No properties were excluded from same property results.

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred stock dividends, increased to $84.9 million, or $2.46 per basic and diluted share, in the 2024 Period from $79.4 million, or $2.38 and $2.33 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the 2023 Period. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $5.0 million and (b) higher lease termination fees of $2.3 million partially offset by (c)

higher general and administrative costs of $1.4 million and (d) lower parking revenue, net of expenses, of $0.4 million.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8

million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.

These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on (i) Form 10-K for the year ended December

31, 2023 and (ii) our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 and include the following: (i) the ability of our tenants to pay rent, (ii) our reliance on shopping center "anchor" tenants and other significant tenants, (iii) our substantial relationships with members of the B. F. Saul Company and certain other affiliated entities, each of which is controlled by B. Francis Saul II and his family members, (iv) risks of financing, such as increases in interest rates, restrictions imposed by our debt, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and our ability to consummate planned and additional financings on acceptable terms, (v) our development activities, (vi) our access to additional capital, (vii)

our ability to successfully complete additional acquisitions, developments or redevelopments, or if they are consummated, whether such acquisitions, developments or redevelopments perform as expected, (viii) adverse trends in the retail, office and residential real estate sectors, (ix) risks relating to cybersecurity, including disruption to our business and operations and exposure to liabilities from tenants, employees, capital providers, and other third parties, (x) risks generally incident to the ownership of real property, including adverse changes in economic conditions, changes in the investment climate for real estate, changes in real estate taxes and other operating expenses, adverse changes in governmental rules and fiscal policies, the relative illiquidity of real estate and environmental risks, and (xi) risks related to our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes to REIT requirements as a result of new legislation and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release.

Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in (i) our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December

31, 2023 and (ii) our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September

30, 2024.