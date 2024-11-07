Jamf Releases Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, through an release available on the company's Investor Relations website at The earnings release will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Jamf will host a call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 7, 2024.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf's Investor Relations website at Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf's Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on November 7, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit

