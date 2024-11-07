LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playing For Change (PFC), a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Corporation) multimedia company dedicated to connecting the world through music, is proud to announce the upcoming release of their highly-anticipated album, Songs For Humanity, set to release November 15, 2024, with album artwork designed by the legendary Lee Oskar. This extraordinary musical compilation brings together a multitude of global musicians in a powerful celebration of unity, diversity, and the transformative power of music.



Songs For Humanity

"When the Levee Breaks" Song Around The World features John Paul Jones, Stephen Perkins, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and over 20 artists from seven different countries.

Continue Reading

Songs For Humanity

boasts an unprecedented lineup of musical luminaries, with contributions from legends such as Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, John Paul Jones, Carlos Santana, Slash, Jackson Browne, Black Pumas, Bunny Wailer, Peter Gabriel, Manu Chao, and many more. This diverse ensemble of artists represents a global tapestry of talent, each lending their unique voice and musical prowess to create a harmonious mosaic of sounds and cultures.

At the core of Songs For Humanity lies the resounding message of interconnectedness and hope, transcending boundaries of genre, language, and geography. This landmark album invites listeners on a visceral journey through a spectrum of emotions, addressing themes of love, resilience, social justice, and the enduring human spirit, unifying people together, especially during times of global uncertainty and division.

Songs For Humanity

will be available on the Playing For Change website:

and all major music platforms, vinyl and CD.

About Playing For Change

Playing For Change (PFC) was created to unify the world through the power of music. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. To date, PFC has produced over 400 videos, recorded over 1,400 musicians in 65 countries and touched the hearts of over 3 billion viewers through music videos, performances and school programs.



Through 20 years of spreading peace through music, Playing For Change has been honored to partner with the United Nations, The White House and the Winter Olympics, collaborated with legendary musicians such as, Ringo Starr, Bono, John Paul Jones, Slash, Keith Richards, Susan Tedeschi and more, and appeared on CNN, "The Tonight Show" and Rolling Stone. Playing For Change is also the proud 2019 recipient of the prestigious Polar Music Prize.

To learn more about PFC, visit:



To learn more about the work of the PFC Foundation, visit:



Press Contact:

Adrienne Mari'ya Dennis

[email protected]



Thank you to PFC partners in making change:

Audio-Technica

Audio pioneer in high-performance sound design

Established in 1962, Audio-Technica is a worldwide group of companies devoted to the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of problem-solving audio equipment. Initially known for state-of-the-art phonograph cartridges, A-T now creates high-performance microphones, headphones, wireless systems, mixers and electronic products for home and professional use. For more information visit:

Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit:

SOURCE Playing For Change

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED