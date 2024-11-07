The 16Th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair Kicks Off Today



- Over 600 global exhibitors, with more than a quarter bringing spirits from around the world

- on Hong Kong's spirits and taxation can help the capture new opportunities

- Sommeliers' Picks makes its debut, with special labels on selected wines for easy identification

- The Wine Fiesta zone opens to public ticket holders on the last day of the Fair HONG KONG, Nov 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

The 16th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today and runs until 9 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. In recent years, consumers in the region have developed a more sophisticated appreciation for wine and spirits, boosting the development of the liquor trade. The latest Policy Address announced a lower duty rate for liquor, which is expected to enhance the trade of high-end spirits. More than 600 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, including 17 pavilions, are taking part in this year's Fair, representing Asia, Europe and the Americas in addition to Hong Kong and Mainland China, further promoting Hong Kong as a regional trading hub for wine and spirits. A diverse showcase for wines and spirits Overseas exhibitors and Hong Kong agents are bringing a diverse collection of wine and spirits from some 40 countries and regions. These include emerging Chinese wines, sake and award-winning wines, while more than a quarter of exhibitors are showcasing spirits, including

baijiu

from Mainland China such as Guizhou Moutai, Xi Jiu and Zhenjiu ,

whisky from the Czech Republic, Japan, Ireland and Scotland, tequila from Mexico, gin and brandy from Japan and more. The Fair also features a Friends of Wine zone, which showcases gourmet foods that pair well with wine. Some exhibitors are also introducing their education and training services that promote the industry's all-round development. The inaugural Sommeliers' Picks has engaged renowned sommeliers

Arnaud Bardary MS ,

Carlito Chiu

and

Reeze Choi , the first Chinese sommelier named second runner-up of ASI Best Sommelier of the World Contest 2023, to share their favourite wine and spirits list including red wine, white wine, sake, whisky and spirits, to serve as a guide for industry professionals and the public. The selected wines will have special labels affixed for easy identification. The three sommeliers picked the following wines: Red Wine - Anthony Thevenet Morgon Cuvee Vieilles Vignes ; France

(Vynluna Wines Limited; Booth no.: 3D-C13)

- AOP Coteaux d'Aix en Provence Cocorico ;

France

(Chateau Calissanne; Booth no.: 3D-C02)

- Domaine de la Noblaie Pierre de Tuf ;

France

(Vynluna Wines Limited; Booth no.: 3D-C13)

- Reserve Range Sebastien's Cabernet Sauvignon ;

Australia

(Amadio Wines; Booth no.: 3D-D02)

- SELLATO ;

Italy

(Az. Agr. Tenuta Viglione di Zullo Giovanni; Booth no.: 3E-C10)

White Wine - Domaine Laureau Savennieres Les Genets ; France

(Vynluna Wines Limited; Booth no.: 3D-C13)

- PINOT BLANC PREMIUM; Czech Republic

(THAYA vinarstvi, spol. s r.o.; Booth no.: 3E-B02)

- Tawse Quarry Road Chardonnay, Vinemount Ridge VQA; Canada

(Vynluna Wines Limited; Booth no.: 3D-C13)

- VELTLINSKE ZELENE PZNP; Czech Republic

(THAYA vinarstvi, spol. s r.o.; Booth no.: 3E-B02) Sake - Harunomine Junmai Ginjo Gyokuei 55 Namazake; Japan

(Tanaka Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.; Booth no.: 3D-A03A)

-“Kohga Ninja” Unfiltered Pasteurized Junmai-Ginjo Sake 720ml ; Japan

(Equip Asia Limited; Booth no.: 3D-B09)

- Ski Masamune ; Japan

(Musashino Shuzo Co., Ltd.; Booth no.: 3C-E06A)

- The Ukishiro Sakitama Ancient Sake; Japan

(Tanaka Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.; Booth no.: 3D-A03A)

Whisky and spirits - UAIS ; Ireland

(Alarcon V. Limited; Booth no.: 3C-B23)

- World Blended Whisky ASAKA Distillery & 4; Japan

(SASANOKAWA SHUZO Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3C-E06B) Multiple events explore market trends Some 50 events and conferences are being held during the Fair, with about one-fifth of these related to spirits. Renowned wine critic, wine writer and Chief Editor

Lau Chi Sun

discussed Hong Kong's spirits market with industry experts at a seminar this afternoon organised by WineNow. They evaluated the latest market trends and outlook, including changes in taste preferences and the impact of the tax system. Another seminar, hosted by Master of Wine

Debra Meiburg , featured renowned experts Vietnamese sommelier

Le Hoang Khanh Vi , wine critic

Cecilia Wong,

wine and beer educator

Belle

Leung

and Founder of Mai Sake

Erika Haigh , who explored beverage consumption trends and preferences among Gen Z and millennials. The Fair also includes wine tasting sessions and seminars, along with conferences hosted by world-class Masters of Wine, sommeliers and industry professionals. These events are analysing trends in different regions and markets, while offering attendees a chance to sample fine wine and spirits from around the world. Stef Yim , the first person from Hong Kong to establish his own winery and vineyard at Europe's highest active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, is hosting wine tasting sessions and seminars for business buyers and the public throughout the three-day fair. There are several wine awards and competitions during the Fair. The

Cathay Hong Kong International Wine and Spirit Competition 2024

Award Presentation Ceremony

took place today, while the

WineLuxe Hong Kong Top 10 Wine Pairing Restaurant Awards Presentation Ceremony 2024

will be held tomorrow. The

Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2024

Hong Kong region semi-final, organised by the Hong Kong Bartenders Association under the theme of“Wine Kaleidoscope”, was also held today, while the debut“Final of China GBA region” will take place tomorrow. Public Day welcomes wine lovers On 9th November, the final day of the Fair, the Wine Fiesta zone will be open to ticket-holding members of the public aged 18 or above who can sample and buy wine and spirits, as well as participate in wine tasting sessions and special events. For instance, the Japan pavilion will offer sake for attendees to taste. In another session, speakers from the Asia Wine Service Education Centre will introduce participants to Italian natural wines. Master of Wine

Debra Meiburg

will host a tasting session on sparkling wines, while Hong Kong-born 'Volcano Winemaker'

Stef Yim will share his unique wine-making journey. Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) Concepts has crafted a special cocktail, HK & Suit, for the Fair. This unique drink is available for purchase in the LKF Cocktail-Mixing Party inside the Wine Fiesta zone. Regular tickets, priced at HK$200, are available at the exhibition venue. Advance tickets, priced at $99, are available until 6pm on 8 November through: BOOKYAY, CTG, HK01, HKTVMall, HKGO, KKDay, KLOOK, PopTicket, Timable, Trip, Lan Kwai Fong Group, Winenow, Wai Shing Wine International CO., Ltd. and Zicket. Ticket buyers will receive a complimentary Lucaris crystal wine glass and discounts on Hong Kong Airline air tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Website :

More than 600 exhibitors are bringing a diverse collection of wines and spirits to the 16th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, which opens today and runs until 9 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai The inaugural Sommeliers' Picks has engaged renowned sommeliers (from left)

Carlito Chiu ,

Arnaud Bardary MS

and

Reeze Choi , the first Chinese sommelier named second runner-up of ASI Best Sommelier of the World Contest 2023 to share their favourite wine lists A selection of wines chosen for Sommeliers' Picks Jennifer Docherty , the first ethnically Chinese and Mandarin-speaking Master of Wine, shared her expertise in a blind wine-tasting session The Fair is hosting several wine prize presentation ceremonies and competitions during the Fair, including the Cathay Hong Kong International Wine and Spirit Competition 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony Chinese baijiu brands , such as Guizhou Moutai, are available for tasting in the Wine Fiesta zone on the final day of the Fair Renowned wine critic, wine writer and Chief Editor

Lau Chi Sun, evaluated the latest spirits market trends and outlook with industry experts at a seminar organised by WineNow.

