Gold Retreat To Test Major Trend Support
Date
11/7/2024 2:10:28 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Gold lost over 3% in value on the day the presidential election results were tallied. Cumulatively, from its peak in late October to its most recent low, the losses exceed 5%. So far, it doesn't look like a tragedy. Gold is just blowing off steam after more than 50% gains from the lows of last October. We attribute the price decline to the fact that a lot of capital parked in gold got involved in the game after the pre-election uncertainty.
