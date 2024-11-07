6Th Annual Global IR Issuer Pulse Survey

(MENAFN- 3BL)

Within our Nasdaq IR Intelligence practice, we believe it is critical to keep our pulse on the evolving needs of our corporate clients, as we continuously focus on advancing our value. We invite you to take a brief 10-15 minute survey to share perspectives on day-to-day responsibilities, key priorities, and challenges facing issuers in today's increasingly complex landscape and macro environment.

Kindly note that the data we collect will be captured on a non-attributable and aggregated basis, and we look forward to sharing our findings with you.

The survey will remain open through November 22, 2024 . At the end of the survey, you will have the option to be entered into a raffle for a $500 Amazon Gift Card . The winner will be notified the week of December 2, 2024.