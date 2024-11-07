Troutman Pepper Launches 'No Infringement Intended' Podcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Podcast Explores the Intersection of Intellectual Property and Pop Culture

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellectual property issues have always influenced the world of pop culture, from and movies to fan fiction and beyond, and these issues have only become more complex in the era of digital media. To help listeners navigate these intriguing intersections, Troutman Pepper is launching its latest podcast, No Infringement Intended. Hosted by Troutman Pepper partners Rusty Close and Austin Padgett , the podcast offers engaging and educational discussions on how IP shapes the media and personalities we love.

"Intellectual property is a critical yet often misunderstood aspect of pop culture," Close said. "'No Infringement Intended' aims to demystify these issues, providing listeners with a deeper understanding of how IP impacts everything from Taylor Swift's re-recording of her music to the legalities surrounding fan fiction."

Each episode of No Infringement Intended delves into current and compelling topics, offering insightful analyses that are both informative and entertaining. The podcast covers a wide range of subjects, including copyright disputes, trademark controversies, and the evolving landscape of digital media.

"Pop culture and intellectual property are more intertwined than ever," Padgett said. "Our goal with this podcast is to offer fresh perspectives and practical insights that resonate with both IP professionals and pop culture enthusiasts."

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Intellectual Property Practice provides the complete range of services for patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets and assists clients with litigation and dispute resolution, licensing, and other transactions. Clients include startups, Fortune 100 companies, academic and research institutes, business incubators, and technology companies in a wide range of industries.

Available on troutman, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms, No Infringement Intended

offers valuable information and insights anytime, anywhere.

