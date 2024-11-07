WFF 2025 Leadership Conference: Bold & Limitless

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Premier professional development and networking event for women growing careers

in the foodservice arrives, February 24-26 in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fourth decade providing professional development and strategic networking for women building careers in the foodservice industry, Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) will hold its 2025 Leadership February 24-26 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas. One of the most highly sought-after opportunities in the industry each year, the event attracts talented and ambitious women committed to growing their careers, male allies, and leading companies striving to create work environments where everyone can thrive. This event provides curated development for emerging leaders to executives.

2024 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas.

Continue Reading

The 2025 theme of BOLD & LIMITLESS reflects how women are embracing new challenges and stretching to grow their skills, impact and influence throughout the industry. Participants experience professional development targeted to their career stage, exposure and access to influential role models, purposeful networking with peers and leaders, and even wellness and personal development sessions.

Learning, growing, connecting

"The WFF Leadership Conference equips women and male allies with the skills, professional relationships, and self-care strategies to advance their careers and thrive," explained WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. "Whether attending in person or virtually, the Conference is often described as 'life changing.' Attendees also receive a complimentary year-long WFF membership, providing access to WFF Connect, the members-only online community that provides ongoing learning opportunities, and on-demand Conference sessions in their leadership track and beyond."

"I am so proud to have been part of this organization for 20 years. WFF delivers a compelling blend of thought leadership and resources designed to help companies navigate the critical challenges to women's advancement. By offering valuable insights, proven strategies, and a supportive community, WFF empowers women to overcome obstacle and thrive in their careers,"

said Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer, Inspire Brands, and 2025 WFF Board Chair.

Keynote 2025 Conference presenters

In addition to targeted educational sessions, keynote speakers help set the stage for daily learnings and reinforce key themes around women's professional development, such as building resilience, defining and growing your value, and having fearlessness. The 2025 roster includes:



Bozoma Saint John - has earned a formidable reputation as a high-impact marketing executive and change agent. She combines an analytical approach to consumer insights with pop-culture savvy and an ability to predict trends well ahead of the curve. She has applied her unique skills in high-profile roles as Global CMO, Netflix, CMO, Endeavor, CBO, Uber, Global Consumer Marketing Executive, Apple Music and iTunes, and Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing, PepsiCo. Her experience as one of the few women and people of color in the C-Suite at several Fortune 500 companies enables her to inspire women to boldly take on the future.



Mika Brzezinski – co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, founder of Know Your Value and New York Times best-selling author, provides personal and research-based insights on critical topics to career women including equal pay, women in leadership and in the boardroom, women's perceived value in the workplace, and access to capital for women entrepreneurs. From her own career and her research as a journalist and author, she provides pragmatic advice to help women navigate professional setbacks, achieve their deserved recognition and financial worth in the workplace, and design their own concept of work-life balance.

Molly Fletcher – is a trailblazing female sports agent who negotiated more than $500 million in contracts and represented hundreds of the biggest names in sports during her nearly two-decade career as an agent. She is the author of five books, host of the podcast Game Changers with Molly Fletcher, and her TED Talk, "Secrets of a Champion Mindset," has more than one million views. Her latest book, Dynamic Drive, debuted at #1 on the USA Today nonfiction bestseller list. With stories from her experiences working with the world's greatest athletes, Molly shows what it takes to overcome fear and perform at the highest level.

WFF Communities of Interest will also meet virtually and in person to pursue important conversations led by industry executives for Women of Color, LGBTQIA+ members, Single Parents, Working Parents, Caregivers, and Male Allies.

The WFF Leadership Conference is the place where emerging female leaders to executives come together to connect, grow, and get inspired. In-person attendance and live virtual REGISTRATION for BOLD & LIMITLESS 2025 Leadership Conference is now open here .



ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM:

Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff .

SOURCE Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED