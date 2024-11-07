Tusk: Nobody Knows How Trump Will Act On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, no one in the world can say for sure how the winner of the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump, will act in relation to the Russian war in Ukraine.

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, said this during a press in Warsaw on Thursday morning, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We can definitely expect a dynamic presidency, and we should be ready for a change from President Joe Biden. What does this also mean for us in the key issue of security, that is, in the matter of Ukraine, Russia, and war? Does this mean a change of the front in Washington? I don't know anyone in the world today who would definitely answer this question. In recent months, we have heard varied opinions, varied proposals on various issues," Tusk emphasized.

As the head of the Polish government pointed out, Trump is a "demanding partner", but during the presidency of the EU Council (2014-2019) during Trump's first term (2017-2021), Tusk developed "good relations" with him.

According to the prime minister, Trump professes one principle in politics that he does not hide: he uses "a certain kind of unpredictability."

"I've often heard, including in face-to-face conversations with Donald Trump, that this is a good way to catch someone off guard. Sometimes in this way he catches allies by surprise, sometimes he does this to adversaries," Tusk emphasized.

Therefore, according to Tusk, one can expect a "dynamic presidency" that will differ from that of Joe Biden. At the same time, he assured that despite the "dynamics of developments" Poland should determine and do what is in its interests.

Tusk noted that he will meet with the newly elected U.S. president "in the near future". Instead, Biden will remain the head of the White House for a few more weeks, and therefore the situation at the front and common Polish-American interests "demand to be mature and serious."

"I know what I have to do together with our American friends, and I will not allow myself to take any risks," the Polish Prime Minister stated.

He also denied information reported to the media by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski that Tusk allegedly already had a phone call with Trump. According to the prime minister, he will find out where Bartoszewski got this false information.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Donald Trump has gaining the necessary number of electoral votes to become President of the USA for the second time.

