Global presidents congratulate Trump on election triumph

(MENAFN) Leaders from Hungary, Israel, France, India, and other countries have quickly congratulated Donald on his victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. On Wednesday, Trump declared his win over candidate Kamala Harris, after securing victories in key battleground states, proclaiming that his second term would mark “the golden age of America.”



Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban was among the first to congratulate Trump, calling it “the biggest comeback in U.S. history.” Trump is now set to become the second U.S. president in history to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century. Orban called the election result “a much-needed victory for the world.”



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump's return to the White House as “history’s greatest comeback,” emphasizing the renewed strength of the U.S.-Israel alliance. He assured Trump of Israel's “true friendship” and a new beginning for both nations.



French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his readiness to work with Trump “with respect and ambition” to foster peace and prosperity, as they did during his first term.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Trump, highlighting his commitment to “peace through strength” as a key principle for bringing lasting peace to Ukraine. Zelensky expressed hope that U.S. bipartisan support for Ukraine would continue under Trump’s leadership.

