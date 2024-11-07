SAS places No. 2 on the Chartis RiskTech100 2025

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 November 2024: SAS has again earned distinction as No. 2 on the Chartis RiskTech100® 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that the data and AI leader has placed second overall on the list, widely considered the preeminent annual ranking of the world’s Top 100 risk management software and solution providers.

“The well-focused combination of its industry expertise, visionary decisioning strategy and rigorous integrated balance sheet management capabilities were key drivers to SAS’ lofty placement in the 2025 RiskTech100,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. “Its 2022 acquisition of Kamakura Corp. marked the beginning of a new era in SAS’ long and storied history of risktech excellence. The advances it has made since strongly signal that SAS will remain at the forefront of innovation.”

This marks the 20th iteration of Chartis’ esteemed list. SAS is notably the only vendor that has placed in the Top 5 every year since the RiskTech100’s 2005 debut.

“We, like our customers, are navigating a transformative time, where the pace of change is accelerating – and the pace of SAS’ innovation along with it,” said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. “For financial firms like banks and insurers, staying competitive in today’s environment requires deploying advanced analytics to drive decisions and automation at scale. SAS will continue to push the envelope in developing risk solutions that deliver the insights and capabilities the market needs to tackle its most significant challenges.”

Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director at SAS UAE said, “SAS is committed to empowering organizations with advanced analytics and AI-driven solutions, helping them confidently navigate today’s complex risk landscape. Our goal is to support organizations in adapting to evolving risk management standards and strengthening their decision-making processes. We will continue to work closely with our customers, delivering innovative solutions to help them remain resilient, compliant and prepared.”







MENAFN07112024007467016526ID1108861262