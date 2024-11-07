Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Kill At Least 40

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

International report heavy Israeli on southern Beirut's outskirts and eastern Lebanon, resulting in dozens of fatalities.

Reuters reported on Thursday November 7, that Israel continued its by bombing parts of“Dahieh” in southern Beirut.

These airstrikes occurred after the Israeli military ordered residents in the area to evacuate immediately.

While details on casualties from these intense strikes remain unclear, an Israeli attack on the Baalbek area in eastern Lebanon has left at least 40 people dead and over 50 injured.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health has confirmed that Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek, located in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, resulted in at least 40 fatalities.

The ongoing escalation and significant loss of life underscore the severe humanitarian impact of these attacks on Lebanese civilians. The international community's attention is now focused on this growing conflict, with urgent calls for de-escalation and protection of civilian lives.

As tensions continue to rise, diplomatic efforts become increasingly critical to prevent further violence and address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Lebanon.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram