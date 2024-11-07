Global Porcine Vaccine Market Forecasted To Reach $2.73 Billion By 2028, Sustaining 9.4% Annual Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The porcine vaccine market has grown considerably, forecasted to rise from $1.74 billion in 2023 to $1.91 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Historical growth was fueled by disease control efforts, increased pork consumption, intensified pig farming, government disease control initiatives, and awareness programs.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Porcine Vaccine Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The porcine vaccine market is expected to expand, reaching $2.73 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.4%. Growth drivers include global pig farming expansion, disease challenges, regulatory compliance, technological advancements, and risk mitigation in global trade. Major trends involve vaccine customization for regional needs, biotechnological integration, zoonotic disease awareness, genomic approaches, and increased R&D investments.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Porcine Vaccine Market?

The porcine vaccine market is expected to expand as swine diseases become more prevalent. Swine flu, caused by the type A influenza virus, frequently affects pigs. Porcine vaccines stimulate pigs' immune systems to recognize pathogens, preparing them to fight infections through a recall response.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Porcine Vaccine Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Bayer AG, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Arko Laboratories Limited, Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva Santé Animale, Huvepharma Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Vetoquinol SA, Intervet Inc., HIPRA S.A., Ringpu Bio-Pharmacy Co Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Porcine Vaccine Market Size?

Key players in the porcine vaccine market are focused on creating innovative products, such as new swine vaccines, to protect pigs from various syndromes. Swine vaccines are essential for effective swine health management, aimed at preventing diseases in pigs.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Porcine Vaccine Market?

1) By Technology: Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines

2) By Disease Indication: Diarrhea, Swine Influenza, Arthritis, Bordatella Rhinitis, Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Virus (PRRSV), Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD), OtPorcine Vaccine Market Sizeher Disease Indications

3) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Hog or Pig Production Farm

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Porcine Vaccine Market

North America is the largest region in the porcine vaccine global market in 2023. The regions covered in the porcine vaccine report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Porcine Vaccine Market?

Porcine vaccines are medical treatments designed to enhance the health of pigs by protecting them from various bacteria, viruses, and infections. They are utilized to increase the effectiveness of safeguarding pigs from harmful diseases while ensuring the production of high-quality meat for human consumption.

The Porcine Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Porcine Vaccine Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Porcine Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into porcine vaccine market size, porcine vaccine market drivers and trends, porcine vaccine global market major players, porcine vaccine competitors' revenues, porcine vaccine global market positioning, and porcine vaccine market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

