Karnataka Tourism Captivates European Travel Trade Through Engaging Roadshows In Paris And London

Mr. Naveen Kumar, Counsellor, E&C/Head of Chancery, Indian Embassy in Paris Graced the Karnataka Roadshow held in Paris

Karnataka Delegation at the Paris Roadshow

Attendees at the Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Paris

Attendees at the Karnataka Tourism Roadshow held in London

Cultural Performance at the Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in London

Showcasing Karnataka's Rich Heritage, Scenic Beauty, and Sustainable Tourism Initiatives to Key Stakeholders in France and the UK

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism completed two successful roadshows in Paris and London on 4th and 5th November, engaging the local travel trade to showcase Karnataka's diverse and vibrant tourism offerings. The events aimed to increase awareness and foster partnerships with travel operators, agents, and industry stakeholders from France and the United Kingdom, bringing Karnataka's attractions to the forefront of European tourism markets.The Paris roadshow, held on 4th November, was led by Mr. Rajendra K V, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), along with Mr. Shivaputra, PS to the Hon'ble Tourism Minister, Government of Karnataka. Karnataka Tourism officials were joined by key stakeholders from the state's travel industry, creating a collaborative platform to engage the Parisian travel trade. The event was also graced by Mr. Naveen Kumar, Counsellor (Economic & Commerce/Head of Chancery), Indian Embassy in Paris, who expressed support for strengthening France-Karnataka tourism ties and emphasized the importance of Karnataka as a culturally rich and scenic destination in India.The Karnataka Tourism roadshow in London on November 5th was led by Ms. Salma Fahim, Secretary of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, alongside key dignitaries, including Mr. Rajendra K V, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC; Ms. Promila Gupta, Group Manager of IRCTC; Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman of KSTDC; Mr. Shyama Raju, President of the Federation of Hotels & Resorts Association of India; Mr. Shivaputra, PS to the Hon'ble Tourism Minister, Government of Karnataka; and Mr. Shrinivas H M, Joint Commissioner of the Tourism Department, Government of Karnataka, along with other officials and industry representatives.The event showcased Karnataka's rich offerings as a versatile travel destination, including its heritage sites, pristine beaches, national parks, and wellness tourism options. Ms. Fahim outlined the state's vision for sustainable tourism, highlighting Karnataka's potential to offer cultural and eco-tourism experiences that appeal to British travelers.Both events attracted key representatives from the travel trade in Paris and London, generating significant interest in Karnataka's unique tourism products. Karnataka's officials and stakeholders highlighted attractions such as the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi, the coffee plantations of Coorg, scenic beaches along the Malabar Coast, and the wildlife-rich Western Ghats, sparking interest in creating tailored itineraries for European travelers. Karnataka Tourism shared insights on its sustainable tourism initiatives, inviting travel partners to join in promoting eco-friendly travel experiences. The roadshows served as a valuable platform to connect with European travel agents, tour operators, and media, paving the way for collaborations that will boost foreign tourist arrivals to Karnataka.The success of these roadshows reaffirms Karnataka's commitment to establishing itself as a preferred Indian destination among European travelers. Through its strategic efforts, Karnataka Tourism aims to boost foreign tourist arrivals and strengthen cultural connections between Karnataka and Europe.Karnataka Tourism is dedicated to promoting the state's vast tourism offerings, from historical sites and natural beauty to adventure and wellness experiences. With a commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism, Karnataka Tourism hopes that travelers from across the globe will be able to discover the beauty and diversity of Karnataka.

