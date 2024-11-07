APA Committee Meeting Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA)'s Standing Committee on Budget and Planning concluded its meeting, hosted by the Shura Council, in Doha yesterday. The two-day event was chaired by Shura Council Member and APA Vice-President H E Eng. Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, who is the committee chairman.

The attendees approved equal subscriptions for all member states and a Shura Council proposal to amend some provisions of the APA's statute to move to majority instead of unanimity vote on draft resolutions, with each APA member state given one vote. The draft amendments are scheduled to be submitted to the APA Executive Council before being submitted for approval at the coming APA Assembly in February in Baku. The meeting was attended by Shura Council Member and Qatari-Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group Member H E Essa bin Ahmad Al Nassr and Shura Council Member H E Omair bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

The participating delegations also visited the Shura Council headquarters, where they were briefed on the council's work. They also visited the Shura Council exhibition, which highlight its history since its establishment.