Yusra Mardini And Oris: Swimming For Change

A Journey of Courage and Impact

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 04 November 2024: “Returning to the water was scary, but I believe that being brave in life is a must,” says Yusra Mardini, Olympian, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and Oris Ambassador, reflecting on her journey since the Paris Olympics. Mardini, whose story of courage and survival has inspired millions, remains determined to use her to create positive change for displaced people worldwide.

Oris is proud to continue its partnership with Yusra Mardini, supporting her mission to improve the lives of refugees through her foundation and initiatives like Welcome 66, a refugee project based in the south of France. Her resilience and dedication to raising awareness for displaced people earned her a place as the youngest-ever UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. In 2023, Mardini founded the Yusra Mardini Foundation, dedicated to providing hope and opportunities for refugees, and was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of the year.

This year, the Yusra Mardini Foundation partnered with Welcome 66, a program that helps refugees overcome their fear of water while building confidence through swimming. Many of the participants, like Mardini herself, fled across the Mediterranean Sea and were deeply traumatized by their experiences.

Oris has proudly supported the Yusra Mardini Foundation as a Sustainability Partner, aligning with Yusra Mardini's goal of creating long-term, impactful change for refugees. Together, Oris and the Foundation aim to continue funding sustainable projects like Welcome 66, while expanding initiatives that use sport as a tool for empowerment and rehabilitation.