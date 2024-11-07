عربي


EVERTEC Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


11/7/2024 12:06:22 AM

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Announces Acquisition of Grandata

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec”, the“Company”,“we” or“our”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.


Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 22% to $211.8 million
  • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders increased 146% to $24.7 million and increased 153% to $0.38 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $87.4 million and Adjusted earnings per common share increased 8% to $0.86
  • Share repurchases totaled $12.3 million.
  • Closed on acquisition of 100% of Grandata Inc. (“Grandata”) on October 30th

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated,“We are pleased with our third quarter results that demonstrate our commitment to continue to improve our margin. We are excited to announce the acquisition of Grandata, which align with our capital deployment strategy focusing on Latin America and diversifying our revenue.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $211.8 million, an increase of 22% compared with $173.2 million in the prior year quarter as a result of organic growth across all of the Company's segments as well as the contribution from Sinqia. Merchant acquiring revenue benefited from an improvement in spread and sales volume growth. Payments Puerto Rico revenue reflected continued growth in ATH Movil Business and increased transaction volumes. Latin America revenue benefited from the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition as well as continued organic growth across the region. Latin America revenue also benefited from better than expected volumes in our GetNet Chile relationship which resulted in the recognition of an incremental $1.8 million in revenue, compared with $6.3 million recognized in the prior year quarter for the same concept. Business Solutions revenue reflected increases for completed projects, primarily for Banco Popular.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $24.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, an increase of $14.6 million or $0.23 per diluted share as prior year Net Income was negatively impacted by the $29.2 million loss on the foreign currency swap to fix the price of the Sinqia acquisition and the increase in revenues in the quarter. These positive variances were partially offset by increased operating expenses, as Cost of revenues reflected an increase in personnel costs, mostly due to Sinqia, and, to a lesser extent, an increase in cloud services and professional fees. Selling, general and administrative expenses also increased mainly due to the addition of Sinqia headcount and an increase in equipment expenses, partially offset by lower professional fees. Interest expense increased from prior year due to the incremental debt raised to finance the Sinqia acquisition, while depreciation and amortization expense increase is primarily related to the intangibles recorded as part of the Sinqia acquisition. Income tax expense increased to $1.7 million compared to an income tax benefit in the prior year quarter of $4.9 million, primarily driven by the foreign currency hedge loss.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $87.4 million, an increase of $8.7 million when compared to the prior year quarter, driven by the increase in revenues and the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 41.3%, a decrease of approximately 420 basis points from the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects the addition of Sinqia, which contributes at a lower margin, as well as the impact of the $6.3 million adjustment for GetNet Chile in the prior year, compared with $1.8 million in the current year, which is 100% accretive to margin.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Adjusted Net Income was $55.4 million, an increase of $3.0 million compared to $52.4 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by the higher Adjusted EBITDA, positively impacted by the factors explained above, and a decrease in Non-GAAP tax expense, partially offset by higher operating depreciation and amortization and higher cash interest expense, due to the incremental debt raised for the Sinqia acquisition. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.86, an increase of $0.06 per diluted share compared to $0.80, in the prior year driven by the factors explained for Adjusted Net Income and a lower share count as a result of repurchases completed in 2024.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 374,091 shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.86 per share for a total of $12.3 million. As of September 30, 2024, a total of approximately $138 million remained available for future use under the Company's share repurchase program.

Business Acquisition

On October 30, 2024, the Company closed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Grandata. Grandata is a data analytics company operating in Mexico that specializes in leveraging behavioral data to provide credit risk insights, with a focus on underbanked populations. This transaction enhances our existing product offering and will enable us to address our customer's needs more fully. We plan on leveraging our existing client base to accelerate the growth of this acquisition similar to what we have been able to do with other transactions.

2024 Outlook

The Company's financial outlook for 2024 is as follows:

  • Total consolidated revenue between $841 million and $847 million approximately 21% to 22% growth.
  • Adjusted earnings per common share between $3.08 to $3.15 approximately 9% to 12% growth as compared to $2.82 in 2023.
  • Capital expenditures are now anticipated to be approximately $85 million, including Sinqia.
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 5% compared to a 6% to 7% in 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 8246402. The replay will be available through Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at under the Investor Relations section or directly at . A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast will be available prior to the call on the investor relations website at target="_blank" href="" rel="nofollow noopener" evertecin and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider in Latin America, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately six billion transactions annually. The Company also offers financial technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with“mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company's liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company's operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other stakeholders to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included at the end of this earnings release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, each as defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items and unusual expenses such as: share-based compensation, restructuring related expenses, fees and expenses from corporate transactions such as M&A activity and financing, equity investment income net of dividends received, and the impact from unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities in non-functional currency. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company's segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group's compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less: operating depreciation and amortization expense, defined as GAAP Depreciation and amortization less amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions such as customer relationships, trademarks, non-compete agreements, among others; cash interest expense defined as GAAP interest expense, less GAAP interest income adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount; income tax expense which is calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for uncertain tax position releases, tax true-ups, windfall from share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement, among others; and non-controlling interests, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company's overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to meet our guidance expectations for revenue, earnings per share, Adjusted earnings per common share, capital expenditures and effective tax rate, including for fiscal year 2023, are forward looking statements. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,” and“plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: our reliance on our relationship with Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) for a significant portion of our revenues pursuant to our second Amended and Restated Master Services Agreement (“A&R MSA”) with them, and as it may impact our ability to grow our business; our ability to renew our client contracts on terms favorable to us, including but not limited to the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; our dependence on our processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on our personnel and certain third parties with whom we do business, and the risks to our business if our systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; our ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and/or failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of our merchant clients, for which we may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; our dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in macroeconomic, market, international, legal, tax, political, or administrative conditions, including inflation or the risk of recession; the geographical concentration of our business in Puerto Rico, including our business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government's debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect our customer base, general consumer spending, our cost of operations and our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend ourselves against claims of infringement brought by third parties; our ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; our level of indebtedness and the impact of rising interest rates, restrictions contained in our debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; our ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to our information security; the possibility that we could lose our preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; our inability to integrate Sinqia successfully into the Company or to achieve expected accretion to our earnings per common share; any loss of personnel or customers in connection with the Sinqia Transaction; any possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting our main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and the other factors set forth under“Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

Revenues

$

211,795

$

173,198

$

629,091

$

500,088

Operating costs and expenses

Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

102,497

81,280

302,426

238,149

Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,097

30,437

107,910

83,834

Depreciation and amortization

33,660

21,919

101,051

63,680

Total operating costs and expenses

170,254

133,636

511,387

385,663

Income from operations

41,541

39,562

117,704

114,425

Non-operating income (expenses)

Interest income

3,696

1,926

10,274

5,162

Interest expense

(18,704

)

(5,709

)

(57,352

)

(16,992

)

Loss on foreign currency remeasurement

(1,112

)

(2,806

)

(3,164

)

(7,337

)

Loss on foreign currency swap

-

(29,225

)

-

(29,225

)

Earnings of equity method investment

1,099

1,197

3,266

3,828

Other income, net

389

153

6,484

2,754

Total non-operating expenses

(14,632

)

(34,464

)

(40,492

)

(41,810

)

Income before income taxes

26,909

5,098

77,212

72,615

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,707

(4,858

)

3,100

4,546

Net income

25,202

9,956

74,112

68,069

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

524

(80

)

1,554

(174

)

Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.'s common stockholders

24,678

10,036

72,558

68,243

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

15,354

(11,332

)

(75,473

)

9,426

(Loss) gain on cash flow hedges

(11,937

)

3,468

(8,555

)

3,739

Unrealized loss on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale

(1

)

(11

)

(4

)

(31

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

$

3,416

$

(7,875

)

$

(84,032

)

$

13,134

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

28,094

$

2,161

$

(11,474

)

$

81,377

Net income per common share:

Basic

0.39

$

0.16

$

1.12

$

1.05

Diluted

$

0.38

$

0.15

$

1.11

$

1.04

Shares used in computing net income per common share:

Basic

63,944,132

64,648,542

64,512,868

64,886,551

Diluted

64,719,129

65,779,259

65,316,948

65,705,596

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

275,359

$

295,600

Restricted cash

25,663

23,073

Accounts receivable, net

131,101

126,510

Settlement assets

37,441

51,467

Prepaid expenses and other assets

64,071

64,704

Total current assets

533,635

561,354

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,726

2,095

Equity securities, at fair value

5,287

9,413

Investment in equity investees

28,550

21,145

Property and equipment, net

64,178

62,453

Operating lease right-of-use asset

11,329

14,796

Goodwill

750,542

791,700

Other intangible assets, net

443,444

518,070

Deferred tax asset

32,751

47,847

Derivative asset

749

4,385

Other long-term assets

22,774

27,005

Total assets

$

1,894,965

$

2,060,263

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current Liabilities:

Accrued liabilities

$

119,169

$

129,160

Accounts payable

53,702

66,516

Contract liability

23,034

21,055

Income tax payable

5,674

3,402

Current portion of long-term debt

23,867

23,867

Current portion of operating lease liability

7,478

6,693

Settlement liabilities

37,500

47,620

Total current liabilities

270,424

298,313

Long-term debt

930,851

946,816

Deferred tax liability

45,116

87,916

Contract liability – long term

56,652

41,825

Operating lease liability – long-term

5,174

9,033

Derivative liability

9,001

900

Other long-term liabilities

31,804

40,084

Total liabilities

1,349,022

1,424,887

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable non-controlling interests

39,771

36,968

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 63,609,122 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – 65,450,799)

636

654

Additional paid-in capital

5,079

36,527

Accumulated earnings

562,727

538,903

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(65,823

)

18,209

Total stockholders' equity

502,619

594,293

Non-redeemable non-controlling interest

3,553

4,115

Total equity

506,172

598,408

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,894,965

$

2,060,263

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

74,112

68,069

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

101,051

63,680

Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount

3,576

1,795

Operating lease amortization

5,340

4,619

Deferred tax benefit

(20,275

)

(16,491

)

Share-based compensation

22,387

18,812

Unrealized loss on foreign currency hedge

-

29,225

Earnings of equity method investment

(3,266

)

(3,828

)

Dividend received from equity method investment

3,364

3,497

Gain on sale of equity securities

(2,599

)

-

Loss on foreign currency remeasurement

3,164

7,337

Other, net

(287

)

380

(Increase) decrease in assets:

Accounts receivable, net

(838

)

(4,590

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,791

)

(11,181

)

Other long-term assets

3,247

(1,013

)

(Decrease) increase in liabilities:

Accrued liabilities and accounts payable

(12,046

)

12,224

Income tax payable

2,359

(9,108

)

Contract liability

12,038

(1,146

)

Operating lease liabilities

(5,341

)

(3,739

)

Other long-term liabilities

702

(247

)

Total adjustments

110,785

90,226

Net cash provided by operating activities

184,897

158,295

Cash flows from investing activities

Additions to software

(48,778

)

(34,193

)

Property and equipment acquired

(21,050

)

(16,406

)

Acquisition of available-for-sale debt securities

-

(962

)

Purchase of equity securities

(132

)

(26,505

)

Investment in equity investee

(2,000

)

(5,500

)

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale debt securities

370

1,048

Proceeds from sale of equity securities

6,128

-

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(22,915

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(65,462

)

(105,433

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation

(9,907

)

(5,956

)

Net decrease in short-term borrowings

-

(14,000

)

Dividends paid

(9,692

)

(9,735

)

Repurchase of common stock

(82,293

)

(23,598

)

Repayment of long-term debt

(17,900

)

(15,563

)

Repayment of other financing agreements

(7,046

)

-

Settlement activity, net

209

5,163

Other financing activities, net

(3,652

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(130,281

)

(63,689

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,596

)

10,716

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(17,442

)

(111

)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets at beginning of the period

343,724

215,657

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets at end of the period

$

326,282

$

215,546

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets

Cash and cash equivalents

275,359

177,821

Restricted cash

25,663

20,607

Cash and cash equivalents included in settlement assets

25,260

17,118

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets

$

326,282

$

215,546

The post EVERTEC Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

Caribbean News Global

