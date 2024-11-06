Moi Holds Workshop For Airport Security Officers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior (MoI) held Wednesday a seeking to develop the Airport Security Department officers' skills. Themed 'Control and Enforcement', the workshop was held in co-ordination between the MoI's Procedures Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Public Prosecution, and the Officers Institute at the Police Academy.

The two-day workshop teaches a practical training curriculum developed specifically for Airport Security Department officers, which includes a legal procedures manual. In attendance were Director of Airport Security Department Staff Colonel Khamis Mohammed al-Muraikhi, Director of the Office of HE the Minister of State for Interior Affairs and Chairman of the Legal Procedures Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, Colonel Dr Abdulaziz Ahmed al-Ibrahim, and Director of the Police Officers Institute Colonel Nayef Mohammed al-Mannai. Also present were several judges and public prosecutors.

Staff Colonel al-Muraikhi thanked all those who contributed to organizing the workshop and called for further co-operation to achieve the desired goals and develop performance, which reflects the MoI's leadership and excellence in providing security services that meet ambitions and hopes according to the highest standards.

Meanwhile, Colonel Dr al-Ibrahim said the event is one of a cluster of workshops to be presented over the coming months to security departments, whose work nature requires direct interaction with the public.

He pointed out that the Legal Procedures Monitoring and Evaluation Committee seeks to achieve outcomes that reflect an honourable and civilized image of the MoI, through concerted efforts and co-operation with the Public Prosecution and the Supreme Judicial Council.

This constructive co-operation has resulted in the preparation of distinctive and advanced scientific content due to the extensive experience of the participating parties, he added.

Colonel al-Mannai hailed the importance of the deliberations during the workshop as a qualitative shift and a real addition to enhancing the Airport Security Department members' legal competence, which is reflected in their professional level.

He added that the Police Officers Institute always seeks to co-operate with various institutions in Qatar and beyond to provide the MoI officers with required knowledge and skills.

The workshop was an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences, and to determine the legal foundations that support work in the field of airport security, he added.

MENAFN06112024000067011011ID1108859451