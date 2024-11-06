DEADLINE ALERT For BMBL, MGX, POWW, FNA: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL )

Class Period: November 7, 2023 – August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bumble's Premium Plus subscription plan did not have a clear market fit and would very quickly need to be revamped; (2) Bumble's tiered-subscription options were ill equipped to provide the claimed revenue per user benefit to the Company's faltering market share, particularly regarding user growth and monetization; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX )

Class Period: February 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metagenomi's collaboration with Moderna would not extend into the future but instead terminate in the immediate future; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW )

Class Period: August 19, 2020 – September 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to accurately disclose all executive officers, members of management, and potential related party transactions in fiscal years 2020 through 2023; (3) that there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to properly characterize certain fees paid for investor relations and legal services as reductions of proceeds from capital raises rather than period expenses in fiscal years 2021 and 2022; (4) there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to appropriately value unrestricted stock awards to officers, directors, employees and others in fiscal years 2020 through 2022; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA )

Class Period: May 5, 2023 – September 20, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paragon 28's financial statements were misstated; (2) Paragon 28 lacked adequate internal controls and at times understated the extent of the issues with its internal controls; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

