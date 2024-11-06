KOTC Wins Green Maritime Transport Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, 6 November (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) received the Green Maritime Award for environmental protection at regional and international levels from the Dubai-based Maritime Standard (TMS).

The award was presented to KOTC's acting CEO Khaled Ahmad Al-Malik in a ceremony on Wednesday in Dubai.

He was also honored with the Personality of the Year Award for his contributions.

This recognition highlights KOTC's success in efficiently managing its modern maritime fleet, which operates with advanced and high safety standards, supported by skilled national personnel.

Sheikh Khaled dedicated the award to all employees, emphasizing their vital role in serving the oil sector and enhancing Kuwait's presence in the international maritime industry. (end)

skm









