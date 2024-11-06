KOTC Wins Green Maritime Transport Award
Date
11/6/2024 7:19:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DUBAI, 6 November (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) received the Green Maritime transport Award for environmental protection at regional and international levels from the Dubai-based Maritime Standard (TMS).
The award was presented to KOTC's acting CEO sheikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Malik Al-Sabah in a ceremony on Wednesday in Dubai.
He was also honored with the Personality of the Year Award for his contributions.
This recognition highlights KOTC's success in efficiently managing its modern maritime fleet, which operates with advanced technology and high safety standards, supported by skilled national personnel.
Sheikh Khaled dedicated the award to all employees, emphasizing their vital role in serving the oil sector and enhancing Kuwait's presence in the international maritime industry. (end)
skm
MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108858973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.