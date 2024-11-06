EV Industry Statement On Election Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The electric vehicle stands ready to work with President-elect Donald Trump, Congressional Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and all groups that want to ensure our nation's innovation and economic competitiveness remain the best in the world. The next four years are critical to ensuring that these technologies are developed and deployed by American workers in American factories for generations - a goal that unites every state regardless of their electoral college votes.

We encourage members of both parties to support policies that provide business and trade certainty so that EV manufacturers up and down the supply chain can unleash the next chapter of American automotive dominance. The United States' global competitiveness depends on it.

About ZETA

The Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) is a federal coalition focused on advocating for 100% EV sales. ZETA is committed to enacting policies that drive EV adoption, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, secure American global EV manufacturing leadership, drastically improve public health, and significantly reduce carbon pollution.