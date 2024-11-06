TRC Issues New Bulk Messaging Regulations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- The Board of Commissioners of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) has issued a new regulatory framework for bulk messaging services, now published on the TRC's website and communicated to relevant stakeholders.The new guidelines define bulk messages as any SMS or similar format messages sent to the general public or specific groups. TRC Chairman, Bassam Al-Sarhan, highlighted that these rules align bulk messaging definitions with global telecommunications and IT regulatory advancements.They also address the urgent need for licensing bulk messaging services, ensuring that providers operate within a structured regulatory framework. The guidelines focus on message clarity, particularly for alert and awareness communications, and promote the smooth delivery of such messages.The regulations categorize bulk messages into four types:1. Alert Messages (ALR): Sent by authorized government entities to warn specific groups or the general public.2. Awareness Messages (AWR): Issued by government bodies to inform or educate recipients.3. Service Messages (SRV): Provide information related to a contracted service, with prior consent from the recipient.4. :Promotional Messages (ADV): Commercial or promotional in nature.The rules set strict requirements for entities that handle bulk messaging transmission, including aligning sender ID and message content with designated message codes and obtaining TRC approval for any contracts involving external transmission of bulk messages.Additionally, bulk messages must not terminate on a network other than that of the contracted operator unless governed by interconnection agreements.To protect consumers, the guidelines mandate operators to offer recipients free and direct options to opt in or out of receiving promotional messages, either in full or in part. The guidelines strictly restrict the transmission of alert or awareness messages to authorized government entities only.Furthermore, bulk messaging providers are required to secure a general telecommunications license from the TRC before offering services and must operate under TRC-approved subscription contracts.The TRC retains the authority to conduct technical verifications of message transmission compliance, monitor adherence, and address violations when necessary.Additional restrictions include a prohibition on sending or transmitting promotional messages without prior TRC consent during religious holidays, national events, or between 9 PM and 7 AM on any day of the week.