Beware Of Scams During Medicare Open Enrollment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With Medicare's open enrollment period running from October 15 to December 7, AARP Pennsylvania is urging beneficiaries to be on high alert for

scammers who want to steal your money, Medicare information, or identity.

Watch AARP Pennsylvania's Fraud Watch Alerts on Youtube.

"Scammers know this is an important time for Medicare beneficiaries as they review and determine what plan and prescription drug coverage will work best for them next year," said Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer and Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force. "Scammers often pretend to be Medicare representatives, using pressure tactics to steal personal information or trick people into purchasing unnecessary services."

Always be suspicious of offers claiming you are eligible for extra benefits if you enroll in Medicare early. There are no extra benefits for signing up early.

"Medicare fraud also occurs throughout the year," said David Kalinoski, AARP Pennsylvania Associate State Director. "Imposters will call Medicare beneficiaries out of the blue and ask for sensitive information, offer to provide new cards, and use high pressure tactics to steal your Medicare number and file fake claims in your name."

AARP Pennsylvania advises Medicare recipients to protect themselves with these tips:



Closely review your Medicare summary notices as soon as possible to make sure the dates and services listed are correct.

Be suspicious of unsolicited, aggressive, misleading or too-good-to-be-true offers for a new Medicare plan and don't be rushed into making a decision. Legitimate government agencies won't contact you to ask for your Medicare number or other personal information unless you've called 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) first.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp/pafraud .

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit

,

/espanol

or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

TJ Thiessen | [email protected] | 717-381-7420

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED