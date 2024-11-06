Kuwait's Military Drill Kazma 9 Concludes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage and attendance the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Major General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the "Kazma nine" military drill of the Logistic and Authority concluded, Wednesday.

The drill director Brigadier General Khaled Al-Adwani explained to the Deputy Chief the objectives and activities of this drill, as well as the need for integrated coordination between different operation centers, General Staff said in a press statement.

Deputy Chief toured the operation center and other facilities where he observed how each unit work during the drill, the statement added.

Deputy Chief Al-Sabah extended his thanks to all participants, stressing the importance of such drills in maintaining high readiness, as well as emphasized the need for further training and readiness for developments.

"Kazma nine" drill is part of a series of exercises conducted by the authority aiming to improve the skills of military personnel to train them on facing crises and dealing with emergencies.(end)

