UN increases humanitarian aid efforts in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The United Nations and its partners are ramping up humanitarian aid efforts in Lebanon, providing critical assistance to communities impacted by ongoing hostilities, according to Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, in a briefing on Tuesday. As violence intensifies, these efforts are crucial to meet the basic needs of people in affected areas.



On Monday, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) successfully delivered essential medical supplies and fuel for generators to the Burj Shimali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, located in southern Lebanon. Additionally, a humanitarian convoy reached Labweh, a town in the Baalbeck-El Hermel region, with a shipment of medical supplies, medicines, and hygiene kits to support local healthcare services.



The World Food Programme (WFP) has so far provided emergency aid to over 2 million vulnerable individuals across Lebanon through both its regular and emergency programs. This assistance includes food support for Lebanese citizens as well as Syrian refugees who have been forced to flee across the border back into Syria due to the escalating violence.



Meanwhile, UNICEF is working alongside Lebanese authorities to help 387,000 children, including those in shelters and conflict-stricken communities, resume their education. Part of a broader emergency plan, this initiative aims to support the reopening and operation of 326 public schools not being used as shelters, ensuring access to learning for school-age children during this crisis. In a stark warning, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted that Lebanon’s humanitarian situation now surpasses the severity seen during the 2006 war, with healthcare facilities and workers facing direct threats, compounding the strain on the country’s already fragile health infrastructure.

