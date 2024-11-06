How Long Should Food Delivery Take?

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Livy Beaner // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC It takes less than 30 minutes for the average American to get frustrated when waiting for their food to arrive after placing an order for delivery, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults looked at Americans' patience levels when it comes [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.