Russian Army Shells Zelenivka In Kherson Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson authorities have shown the consequences of the nighttime shelling of Zelenivka village in the Kherson region, where a 61-year-old and an 82-year-old woman were injured.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration published a respective .

“At night, the Russian covered Zelenivka with fire. One of the residential buildings was hit,” the report says.

As noted, enemy shells turned the house into ruins. Two local residents were injured: A 61-year-old woman was provided with medical aid and released for outpatient treatment. She suffered a blast injury and a bruised leg. An 82-year-old local woman remains hospitalized. The victim was diagnosed with blast injury and concussion.

