Russian Army Shells Zelenivka In Kherson Region At Night
Date
11/6/2024 7:12:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson authorities have shown the consequences of the nighttime shelling of Zelenivka village in the Kherson region, where a 61-year-old and an 82-year-old woman were injured.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration published a respective video .
“At night, the Russian army covered Zelenivka with fire. One of the residential buildings was hit,” the report says.
As noted, enemy shells turned the house into ruins. Two local residents were injured: A 61-year-old woman was provided with medical aid and released for outpatient treatment. She suffered a blast injury and a bruised leg. An 82-year-old local woman remains hospitalized. The victim was diagnosed with blast injury and concussion.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military shelled a hospital in Bilozerka village in the Kherson region overnight Wednesday.
MENAFN06112024000193011044ID1108856612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.