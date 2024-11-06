Trump claims victory in first swing state

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the 2024 US Presidential election, former President Donald has claimed victory in the crucial battleground state of North Carolina, with nearly 90% of the vote tallied, according to the Associated Press. Trump’s lead stood at more than 130,000 votes when the state was called in his favor, a win that adds 16 electoral votes to his tally and brings him closer to securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.



North Carolina has been a key swing state for both major parties in recent years, and Democrats had hoped to flip the state in this election. However, their last success in doing so dates back to 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly carried the state in a historic victory. Despite Democratic efforts to sway North Carolina in their favor, Trump’s strong performance has once again tipped the state in the Republicans' favor, adding to his growing momentum in the race.



With North Carolina in his column, Trump now stands closer to the threshold for victory. According to *The New York Times*, Trump's chances of winning the 2024 election are currently estimated at 90%. The newspaper’s projections indicate that Trump is poised to secure 301 electoral votes, far surpassing the 270 required to clinch the presidency. In comparison, his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, is projected to win only 238 electoral votes, trailing Trump by a significant margin.



The race remains tight in several other swing states, with both parties vying for control of these decisive regions. According to *The Washington Post*, Trump is considered to have a slight advantage in six of seven swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin. However, in some of these states, the margins are too narrow to make a definitive call at this stage. Despite the strong early performance, the final results in these key states will ultimately determine the election outcome.



As the vote counts continue, Trump’s victory in North Carolina serves as a major boost to his campaign, underscoring his strength in crucial battleground states that could ultimately decide the election. With the 2024 race still unfolding, both sides are closely monitoring the results in remaining swing states to see if Trump’s early momentum can be sustained in the coming hours and days.

