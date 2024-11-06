'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' Season 2 To Launch In Qatar And MENA Region On November 20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Series to Be Featured at Doha Institute's Ajyal Film Festival on November 18

DOHA, QATAR, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced that the second season of its critically acclaimed reality series,“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,” will premiere in Qatar and across the MENA region on TOD , beIN Group's OTT platform, on Wednesday, November 20.Ahead of the Season 2 launch,“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” will be featured at Doha Film Institute's Ajyal Film Festival, which takes place from November 16-23 at Katara Cultural Village in Doha. On Monday, November 18, there will be an exclusive red-carpet screening of one of the show's episodes filmed in Qatar, and ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong will also participate in a live panel discussion moderated by Khalifa Al Haroon, also known as“Mr. Q.”Sityodtong stated:“I am excited to return to Qatar for the official launch of the second season of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.' The first season was a massive success, ranking in the Netflix Top 10 in multiple countries and trending all around the world. This season is bigger and better than ever. I would like to thank Doha Film Institute for inviting us to participate in this year's Ajyal Film Festival and Media City Qatar for being an integral part of this project. It is an honor to present this new season to our passionate fans in Qatar, featuring our new crop of candidates in the toughest 'Apprentice' in history.”Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, stated: "Partnering with ONE on 'The Apprentice' has been an exceptional opportunity to showcase Qatar's vibrant media industry to a global audience while celebrating high-stakes business challenges that test resilience, strategy, and innovation. This collaboration not only highlights our capabilities but also aligns with our commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering a world-class media landscape in Qatar."Season 2 of“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” was directed by Singapore's Refinery Media and co-produced by Media City Qatar, with filming taking place across several iconic locations in Qatar, including Katara Hospitality's Raffles Hotel in Doha, Souq Waqif, and Zekreet. A portion of the show was also filmed and produced in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and supported by Ooredoo, Qatar Airways, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, TUMI, and Katara Hospitality.Similar to the first season, 10 candidates from around the world take part in a series of high-stakes competitions involving both business and physical challenges, competing for the grand prize of a one-year, quarter-million-dollar job offer to work at ONE's headquarters in Singapore under Sityodtong.Special guest CEO appearances throughout the season include Ooredoo Group CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, Everstone Capital CEO Sameer Sain, V3 Group CEO Ron Sim, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Vikram Sinha, Horizon Sports & Experiences CEO David Levy, Mission Holdings Board Director Soon Loo, and ONE Co-Founder and Group President Hua Fung Teh.The new season also features superstar athlete appearances from ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo, MMA superstar Roberto Soldic, Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr, and more.

