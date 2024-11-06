NORD DRIVESYSTEMS At SPS Smart Production Solutions 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Energy-efficient and intelligent drive solutions from 12 to 14 November 2024 in Hall 3A, Stand 451 in Nuremberg



NORD will present high-efficiency drive solutions from its range of modular products at SPS – Smart Production Solutions 2024 Image: NORD DRIVESYSTEMS



The trade fair presentation will focus on efficiency, IE5+ motor and decentralised drive with new functional safety features. In addition, flexible and intelligent frequency inverters and the updated NORDCON software will be presented. With these high-efficiency drive solutions from its wide range of modular products, NORD covers a variety of automation applications and positions itself as an innovative partner with solution expertise for more than 100 industries in a dynamically evolving industrial world.



NORD's IE5+ synchronous motors stand for energy efficiency and operational reliability. Their power varies between 0.35 kW and 4 kW, depending on the version. They surpass the highest defined efficiency class and are characterised by their compact, hygienic design in a very small installation space. Motors are available in various versions – as a TENV smooth motor, as a TEFC motor with cooling fins and as an integrated DuoDrive geared motor. IE5+ synchronous motors with efficiencies of up to 95% over a wide torque range also provide optimum consumption performance in partial load and partial speed ranges. With the combination of IE5+ motors and NORDAC frequency inverters, NORD offers one of the most efficient drive systems currently available on the market.



NORDAC ON/ON+ decentralised drive electronics

“Just in time for SPS – Smart Production Solutions 2024, it is time for the next step in expanding the product portfolio of our electronic drive technology”, says Jörg Niermann, Marketing Manager at NORD DRIVESYSTEMS.“Our newest member of the decentralised NORDAC ON frequency inverter family will receive new functional safety features in the future: In addition to STO and SS1, they will then also feature SLS, SMS and SSM.” Based on the Profisafe and FSoE interfaces, integration into existing Ethernet environments will also be possible.



The decentralised NORDAC ON/ON+ frequency inverters are characterised by their compact design, full plug-in capability and high reliability. NORDAC ON was developed for applications with asynchronous motors whereas NORDAC ON+ was developed for the combination with the IE5+ synchronous motor. The inverters are designed for a power range from 0.37 kW to 3.7 kW. Thanks to their plug-and-play function, they significantly reduce the wiring effort and provide a maintenance-friendly and economical solution for modern production environments. Further features are PLC on board for PLC functionality and drive-related functions as well as an integrated Ethernet interface. PROFINET, EtherNET/IP and EtherCAT can be adjusted via parameters; this is beneficiary in the packaging industry, for example.



NORDAC LINK – quick installation, easy maintenance

The NORDAC LINK SK 250E provides a flexible and convenient drive solution for decentralised installation and is suitable for wall-mounting close to the motor. The frequency inverter is available in protection classes IP55 and IP65 and covers a power range from 0.37 kW to 7.5 kW. It can be freely configured and is therefore adaptable to various applications. Its full plug-in capability enables quick and easy installation. The integrated maintenance switch and local manual control facilitate commissioning and servicing.



NORDAC PRO SK 500P – versatile and intelligent

With the NORDAC PRO SK 500P, NORD offers a control cabinet inverter for practically any drive application. The inverter in book-size format convinces with its high overload capability and is available in various variants. The devices are currently available up to and including 22 kW. Soon, the power range will be extended up to and including 160 kW. Further features include the USB, multi-encoder and multi-protocol Ethernet interfaces. The integrated PLC reduces the load on the higher-level PLC and various positioning tasks can be implemented with the POSICON positioning function. The frequency inverter controls all motor types with or without encoder feedback and enables a variant reduction in the control cabinet.



