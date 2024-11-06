MOCI, Invest Qatar Discuss Private Sector Challenges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and (MOCI) partnered with the Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) to hold the second annual sector forum to discuss the outcomes of the roundtable project with the private sector.

The event aimed to discuss the previous year's achievements and present a comprehensive vision for the future plan for the mechanism for addressing the challenges facing the private sector. It is part of the MOCIs unwavering efforts to improve the business environment and economic competitiveness in the country, in a manner that serves the Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives.

In attendance were Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi and Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the MOCI Ayedh Manahi Al Qahtani, along with more than 50 participants from 26 government agencies.

Al Khulaifi hailed the State of Qatar's remarkable growth across various economic sectors, pointing out that the government has adopted ambitious plans to support and empower the private sector to play a leading role in stimulating the economy and growth.

He said the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 adopts a new approach based on bold and rapid reforms to improve the business environment in the country, aiming to achieve a positive shift in the economic growth model, which enhances the role of the private sector to become the main driver of the economy.

For his part, Al Qahtani highlighted the importance of joint cooperation between the government and private sectors to address the challenges facing the development of businesses in the State of Qatar.

He added that the MOCI is committed to strengthening strategic partnerships with the private sector and supporting it in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.