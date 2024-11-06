Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,250 In Past Day
11/6/2024 2:07:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat casualty toll Russia has suffered since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has reached an estimated 702,900, including 1,250 killed or wounded in the last day.
This is reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,214 Russian tanks (+6 in the past day), 18,592 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 20,170 (+20) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, , 996 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,366 (+57) UAVs, 2,631 cruise missiles 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 28,333 (+55) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,588 (+1) units of specialized equipment.
Read also: War
update: 131 battles on frontlines, over 50 in Kurakhove secto
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met in Kyiv with Senior NATO Representative to Ukraine Patrick Turner .
