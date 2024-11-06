عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,250 In Past Day

Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,250 In Past Day


11/6/2024 2:07:51 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat casualty toll Russia has suffered since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has reached an estimated 702,900, including 1,250 killed or wounded in the last day.

This is reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,214 Russian tanks (+6 in the past day), 18,592 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 20,170 (+20) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, , 996 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,366 (+57) UAVs, 2,631 cruise missiles 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 28,333 (+55) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,588 (+1) units of specialized equipment.


Russia
 Read also: War update: 131 battles on frontlines, over 50 in Kurakhove secto

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met in Kyiv with Senior NATO Representative to Ukraine Patrick Turner .

MENAFN06112024000193011044ID1108855563


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search