Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,250 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat casualty toll Russia has suffered since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has reached an estimated 702,900, including 1,250 killed or wounded in the last day.

This is reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,214 Russian tanks (+6 in the past day), 18,592 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 20,170 (+20) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, , 996 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,366 (+57) UAVs, 2,631 missiles 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 28,333 (+55) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,588 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

