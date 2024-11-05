(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Noted economist to speak on how Caribbean Economies can weather multiple crises

By Central of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – American economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs will deliver the 37th Adlith Brown Memorial Lecture, which takes place at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on Thursday, November 7 at 4:00 p.m.

The topic will be“Macroeconomic Management in an Era of Polycrises.” The event will be livestreamed on the Central Bank of Barbados' page and YouTube channel.

“Caribbean countries are facing multiple challenges simultaneously, including climate change , geopolitical tensions, ageing populations , and persistent high debt levels,” said Novaline Brewster, director of communications, information, and outreach at the Central Bank of Barbados, which, along with the Caribbean Economic Research Team (CERT), is hosting the lecture.

“This lecture will give policymakers and other stakeholders an opportunity to hear from a well-respected expert who is able to offer solutions for how we can protect our economies and the livelihoods of our citizens.”

Professor Sachs is the director of the Centre for Sustainable Development at Columbia University; president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network; and co-chair of the Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition. He also served as special advisor to UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan, Ban Ki-moon, and António Guterres.

Professor Sachs presentation will come on the second day of the three-day 55th Annual Monetary Studies Conference, which shares the theme of the lecture.

“I encourage everyone to log on to watch this very timely event, so we can all understand how we as a region can thrive despite the various headwinds confronting us,” the Central Bank of Barbados, advised.

