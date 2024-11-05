General Staff Explains GPS Confusion In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During air raid alerts amid Russian attacks, the accuracy of satellite navigation systems may be impaired.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The General Staff noted that, when repelling Russian airstrikes, electronic warfare tools are widely employed. To increase their effectiveness, spoofing is applied.

"A side effect of this measure is a disruption of local time indication in cell phones set on automatic time zone correction. Taking this into account, the recommendation is that users switch off automatic time correction mode in phones and take note that during air raid alerts, the accuracy of satellite navigation systems may be disrupted," explained e-warfare experts at the General Staff.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 8:30 Tuesday, November 5, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 48 drones Russia has launched since Monday evening.