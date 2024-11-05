President Holds Meeting On Internal Strengthening Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting focused on military proposals within the framework of Ukraine's Internal Strengthening Plan.

This was mentioned in his address , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today we did a lot of internal work, work on the points of the Internal Strengthening Plan for our state, our society. Today we discussed military proposals – the points concerning the front. Our strategy and tactics. We must direct all our state's resources to ensure that Ukraine's tasks are fulfilled,” Zelensky said.

The meeting brought together military command, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, as well as the Prime Minister, the First Deputy Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations and Technologies, the Minister of Strategic Industries, and representatives from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Zelensky emphasized that this front-focused point of the plan, along with the defense industry complex, are critical elements, shaping all other aspects of Ukraine's future.“A clear certainty about the front – the ways to achieve our goals – and a significant scale-up of Ukraine's domestic defense and industrial complex, tailored to the existing tasks – are something for which every step of our state should and will be calculated,” he stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky clarified that while the Victory Plan is targeted at Ukraine's international partners, the internal Strengthening Plan is focused on domestic efforts both at the front and in the rear.