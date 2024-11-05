American People Sympathize With Ukraine, AFU Ukrainian MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Americans express their gratitude and support for the Ukrainian people in their struggle against the Russian aggressor.

This was stated by Mykyta Poturaiev, a member of parliament and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, who is also the vice president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"When people learn that we (observers from Ukraine at the election - ed.) are from Ukraine, we hear warm words of support, we see very touching reactions; they start hugging us, shaking our hands, and saying how brave we are," he said.

According to Poturaiev, people in the U.S. support Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.

"Many Americans express their gratitude for our struggle, take pride in us and our President, emphasizing that he is an incredible wartime leader. The American people care about us and our Armed Forces," noted the head of the Committee.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian parliamentarians are serving as observers from the OSCE in the elections taking place in the United States on November 5, 2024.