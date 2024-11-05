Female, Male Border Guards Star On Playboy Ukraine Pages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the Luhansk Detachment took part in the special project "On the Frontier", with their photos being published in Ukraine.

This was reported by the border guard agency's press service , Ukrinform saw.

The project includes 14 stories of service members from the Revenge Brigade.

"Our borders are protected by men and women from all over the country, of different ages and professions. We had the honor to talk with some of them – courageous from the 3rd Border Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevheniy Pikus (Luhansk Border Detachment Brigade Revenge). During the interview, we heard explosions," says the foreword of the magazine's latest edition.

"In order to take pictures at the positions, we had to cover hundreds of difficult kilometers. Therefore, we publish this special project with pride and wish its heroes good health, and victory – to all of us," the report reads.

