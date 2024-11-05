Kashmir Rivers At Risk: NGT Grants Final Warning

During a recent hearing, counsel G.M. Kawoosa sought a four-week extension to prepare a comprehensive response, which the Tribunal granted. However, this extension comes with the condition that each municipality must deposit Rs 10,000 with the Registrar General within a week.

This decision follows substantial Environmental Compensation fines previously imposed by the NGT. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been fined Rs 41.47 crore for discharging untreated sewage into Doodh Ganga, while Budgam and Chadoora municipalities face fines of Rs 3.72 crore and Rs 1.41 crore, respectively, for violations in waste management practices.

The NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel, emphasized that this would be the last opportunity for the municipalities to provide a thorough response that includes details on waste generation and treatment facilities.

The Tribunal expressed frustration over the lack of comprehensive information, noting that, despite three years of hearings and more than ten proceedings, the municipal bodies have failed to submit adequate data regarding sewage and waste management.

“We find that though there is a gross violation by the Local Bodies Chandura, Budgam and Srinagar but no separate response by them has been filed disclosing the full particulars relating to the generation of sewage and solid waste within the Local Body and the extent of facility which is available to treated and further plan to reach the target of 100% treatment,” the order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, reads.

“Though this matter has been pending for the last 3 years and has been taken up at least 10 times but full particulars have not come on record till now.”

The case was brought to the NGT's attention by environmental activist

Dr

Raja Muzaffer Bhat, who highlighted the unchecked discharge of untreated sewage and poor solid waste disposal practices in Kashmir. This has allegedly violated the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, among other regulations. Bhat's allegations point to widespread pollution in the Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kull rivers, prompting the Tribunal to intervene.

In its recent order, the NGT referenced a report from the Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC), which detailed the ongoing violations and criticized local bodies for their inadequate responses to previous notices. The Tribunal has made it clear that it expects municipalities to provide comprehensive updates in their forthcoming responses, including detailed plans for achieving 100% waste and sewage treatment.

Additionally, the NGT has instructed the J&KPCC to submit a follow-up report on the actions taken to address these issues by February 11, 2025, in preparation for the next scheduled hearing on February 18, 2025.

“The Municipal Institutions have to enforce and implement several environmental laws and rules like MSW Rules 2016, Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act 1974 but ironically they are themselves involved in violating these rules and legislations,”

Dr

Raja Muzaffar said.

He added that there has been an administrative failure with regards to waste management in the last 5 years and“people like me are forced to move to National Green Tribunal NGT.“

Raja Muzaffar

expressed concern that the authorities seem to be managing these institutions by imposing penalties, using the collected fines for the restoration of water bodies like the Doodh Ganga.

