Art 370: Congress Caught In A Political Bind

Notably, the party did not address this issue in its manifesto, nor did it bring it up during election campaigns, instead focusing on promises to restore statehood.

The removal of Article 370 in 2019 was met with strong resistance from then-Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who voiced the Congress's disapproval.

Now, with Azad no longer in the party, the Congress has continued to criticize the manner in which Article 370 was revoked, calling it undemocratic, but has refrained from advocating its return. This cautious stance allows Congress to maintain distance from an issue that polarizes the region and avoids direct confrontation on a highly charged subject.

The pressure on Congress escalated when the People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA, Waheed ur Rehman Para, introduced a resolution in the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's first session, urging the reinstatement of Article 370 and condemning the government's 2019 decision. BJP legislators reacted strongly, calling for Congress to clarify its stance, leading to a heated session.

Amid this backdrop, Congress leaders have acknowledged the social and economic impact of Article 370's removal in their public addresses. Yet, they stop short of promising its reinstatement if they return to power. This measured stance has left Congress walking a tightrope, balancing regional sentiments with political strategy.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra chose not to confirm support or opposition to the Article 370 proposal, stating that the assembly, as a democratic institution, should allow all views to be heard. The Speaker is now tasked with deciding whether the resolution on Article 370 will advance to formal debate and voting, a process that could further test Congress's stance.

The Congress high command is expected to provide guidance to local leadership on how to handle the Article 370 proposal if it comes to a vote. In the meantime, the party's chief spokesperson, Ravindra Sharma, suggested that any decision would be made only once the proposal is officially presented.

