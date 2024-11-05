Oil Prices Rise As Dollar Weakens Ahead Of U.S. Election Results

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices climbed for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. Investors focused on the U.S. presidential election as the dollar weakened.



The commodity gained strength amid uncertainty surrounding the election outcome. futures for January 2025 rose 0.59% to $75.53 per barrel.



This increase occurred on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery gained 0.72% to $71.99 per barrel.



The oil reacted to the dollar's weakness on election day. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, hit a three-week low.



A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for buyers using other currencies. Polls show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.







The market expects the final result may take several days to determine. This uncertainty has contributed to the cautious trading environment.

Oil Market Volatility

Gulf of Mexico energy companies began evacuating offshore platform workers. Tropical Storm Rafael is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week.



Analysts predict the storm could reduce oil production by about 4 million barrels. Investors are still digesting OPEC+ 's decision to delay production increases.



The group extended its 2.2 million barrels per day production cut through December. This move aims to support oil prices amid weak demand and falling prices.



Tensions in the Middle East continue to influence market sentiment. The ongoing conflict adds another layer of uncertainty to global oil supply and demand dynamics.



Traders are closely monitoring developments in the region. The oil market remains sensitive to geopolitical events and economic indicators.



As the U.S. election unfolds, investors will watch for any signs of policy shifts. These changes could impact energy markets and global trade relationships. Analysts caution that oil prices may remain volatile in the short term.



The combination of election uncertainty, weather disruptions, and geopolitical tensions creates an unpredictable market environment. Traders are advised to stay alert for rapid price movements.

MENAFN05112024007421016031ID1108854475