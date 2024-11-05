New Election Day Survey: Voters Want Local Control Over K-12 Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON,

Va., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A national survey by yes. every kid. foundation. reveals widespread dissatisfaction with K-12 education and strong support for local decision-making and flexibility in funding.

What voters are saying:

Voters want less control and more flexibility in education.



Voters believe education is off track.

By nearly 2:1, voters say K-12 education is headed in the wrong direction (56% vs. 31%).

Republicans have an opportunity to lead on education.

While Democrats have historically been more trusted on education, the gap is closing: 47% of voters now favor Democrats, while 42% trust Republicans on the issue.

Local control matters. Three-quarters of voters believe the federal government should fund schools, but only 28% think it should dictate spending. Only 12% cite the U.S. Department of Education as who they trust most to decide how federal K-12 education money is spent.



There is support for federal block granting K-12 funds.

A majority (55%) favor block granting federal funds to states. Support grows to 59% with more information. Public school open enrollment is immensely popular. With 58% in favor, nearly twice as many voters support ending assigned school zones as those opposed, saying every child should access the best public school for them.

Quote from Matt Frendewey, vice president, yes. every kid. foundation. :

"Voters want less federal control and more flexibility in education. They trust states, communities, and families-not Washington-to make the right choices for students. This is a call to create policies that empower families and give every child the opportunity to thrive."

Click here to view the polling memo and full survey results.

Survey Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online from October 31 to November 2, 2024, with fieldwork and sample provided by Dynata. The results were weighted to reflect a representative cross-section of American voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

Media Contact:



Danielle Trevino

[email protected]

SOURCE yes. every kid. foundation.

